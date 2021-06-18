Global Ship Lease adds another 7 containerships to its fleet; 23 since Feb.

L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Global Ship Lease continued its stepped up investment in containerships, announcing that it has added another four vessels this week, bringing the number of vessels purchased since last February to 23.

The total outlay by the shipping company, controlled by shipping magnate George Giouroukos, totals 497.9 million USD, according to a relevant announcement.

The NYSE-listed and London-based company began its purchase "spree" with last February by acquiring seven post-Panamax containerships of a transport capacity of 6,000 TEU each, and with an average age of 20 years and for a total of 116 million USD. The vessels were long-termed leased to Maersk.