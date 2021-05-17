Covid-19 vaccinations open up for 40 to 44 age group in Greece

Greek public health officials on Monday announced that the Covid-19 vaccination program will opened up for the 40 to 44 age group on Friday, and with all available vaccines distributed in Greece offered, i.e. AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

The same officials said the rate of distribution of the aforementioned vaccines in Greece means that even younger age groups will be eligible for any of the available inoculations.

To date, more than 4.37 million vaccinations, of at least one dose, have been conducted out of a population of roughly 11 million, with 2.817 million people receiving the first dose; 1.615 million people have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, either receiving the one-dose variety or the two-dose type.

More than 1,500 vaccination centers now operate in the east Mediterranean country.