Covid-19 outbreak: One-day surge in new single-day Covid-19 infections on Thur.; 3,421 derived from more than 80K tests

Public health authorities in Greece announced surge in the number of new single-day Covid-19 infections on Thursday, compared to the previous day, with 3,421 positive results reported out of just more than 80,000 tests conducted.

Additionally, 83 related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in the east Mediterranean country to 10,847. In terms of the victims, 95.3 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 78.

The number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms eased to 754.