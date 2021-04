Greece's finance ministry on Tuesday announced another three billion euros in extended Covid-19 support and stimulus measures for 2021.

The additional allocation was included in a ministry draft bill tabled in Parliament.

Previously, the Mitsotakis government had listed 7.5 billion euros in the 2021 budget for pandemic-related support measures - with beneficiaries being businesses, self-employed professionals and households.

Nevertheless, the figure has now reached 16 billion euros.