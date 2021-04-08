Justice ministry allows conditional seizure Venezuelan embassy assets, after ex-employee wins sexual harassment suit against former envoy

Greece's justice ministry on Thursday cleared the way for the seizure of certain movable and immovable assets belonging to the Venezuelan embassy in Athens, the result of a first instance court decision ruling in favor of a former local employee, who sued the one-time Venezuelan ambassador for sexual harassment.

Allegations of sexual harassment and assault had been lobbed at former Venezuelan ambassador Franklin Ramon Gonzalez by another three women.

The Greek justice ministry made it clear that the seizure of assets comes under the condition that it will be compliant with the 1961 Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations between countries, namely, that such action will not violate the sovereignty of the mission in Athens. The decision also excludes assets that are vital for the diplomatic mission's operation.