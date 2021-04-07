Covid-19 outbreak: Slight easing of record high figures in Greece on Wed.

Record high, by Greek standards, figures for the Covid-19 virus pandemic eased on Wednesday, with new single-day confirmed instances, ICU cases and related fatalities dropping from the previous day.

Specifically, new infections over the past 24-hour period reached 3,445.

The 𝑅𝑡 index was calculated at 0.96 (95% Crl: 0.4 - 1.54).

Related fatalities reported on Wednesday reached 75, bringing the death toll since the advent of the pandemic in Greece to 8,607. In terms of the victims, 95.6 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 79.

In terms of ICU cases, 749 intubated patients were reported. The average age of these patients is 68, while 84.1 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.