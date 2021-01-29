Greater Athens area placed in 'red zone' amid higher Covid-19 concentration

Secondary schools will reopen around Greece on Monday, but with one major exclusion, namely, the greater Athens area, where a surge in the concentration levels of the Covid-19 virus have been detected over the recent week.

In fact, the greater Athens area (Attica prefecture) has been placed in the "red zone", the worst category in terms of the pandemic. The "red" designation means that retail shopping of non-durable goods will operate with the "click away" and "click inside" methods, while non-essential outdoor movement will be prohibited from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Personal care businesses will operate only with pre-scheduled appointments.