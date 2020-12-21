Cruise ship sector in Greece mirrors global collapse in Covid-19-swamped 2020; down by 80% compared to previous year

Greece's all-important cruise ship sector took a massive, and mostly expected "hit" during the coronavirus-devastated year that is now nearly expired, with the sector down by 80 percent compared to 2019.

According to figures released by the Association of Cruise Ship Owners and Maritime Agencies, the sector was down by 85 percent globally, and down by 84 percent in Europe.

Association president Theodoros Kontes, moreover, added that it's still unclear when the sector will commence operations for 2021, although the intent is to "gingerly" begin with so-called "short cruising", meaning smaller to medium-sized vessels employed for short holidays.