Greek fruit and vegetable exports skyrocketed in the first month quarter of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, according to the country's statistics authority, ELSTAT, which were processed by the relevant association of exporters.

Exports, based on value, increased by 31.3 percent, reaching a total of 326.6 billion euros; up 17.5 percent based on volume, reaching 440,560 tons.