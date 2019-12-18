Greece's 'top 500' most profitable business post impressive rise in profits for 2018

Greece's top 500 most profitable companies significantly improved, on average, their profitability in 2018, compared to the previous year, with EBITDA profits increased by an overall average of 12.4 percent, year-on-year, according to a released study by the Athens-based ICAP business services group.

Total profits reached 12 billion euros, impressive by Greek standards, and especially after a decade of a crushing economic, fiscal and political crises.

Pre-tax profits increased by a robust 48 percent, reaching 8.2 billion euros, while turnover was also up by 10.6 percent in 2018, compared to 2017. Equity by the "500", overall, increased by 5.9 percent, essentially led by the banking sector, according to the study, entitled "Business Leaders in Greece 2019".

Another noteworthy fact is that 94 of the "top 500" most profitable companies in the 2018 standings have been distinguished as " Business Leaders in Greece" for 10 year in a row (2009-2018).