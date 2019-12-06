Govt announced 2k euro bonus for births by uninsured mothers; conditions apply

The Greek government this week announced a lump sum bonus of 2,000 euros for each child born to a an uninsured mother. Criteria attached to the allocation of the bonus are the obligatory registration and school attendance of other children of eligible families as well as 10 years of legal residency in Greece for third country nationals.

A draft bill envisioning the bonus was unveiled on Thursday by the relevant ministry, part of an initiative previously announced by the center-right Mitsotakis government to overturn a demographic decline in the country.

Annual income criteria are a maximum 40,000 euros (gross) for a single-parent family; 60,000 euros for a couple, and 70,000 euros for a family with one other child.

The ministry announced that the bonus is not a welfare payment, and will be doled out in two installments in 2020, if ratified by Parliament, which is widely expected.