Israeli rebuke of latest instance of 'Turkography' in the east Med

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 22:10
UPD:22:26
REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN
Israel on Wednesday joined the State Department and the EU in criticizing a recent Turkish attempt to lay the groundwork for delineating exclusive economic zones between that country and Libya, ignoring all the Greek isles - including large Crete - from the map in the process.

Using very clear language, the Israeli foreign ministry in two successive Tweets notes that "...Israel reiterates its full support and solidarity with Greece in its maritime zones and its opposition to any attempt to violate these rights. Israel attaches great importance to its partnership with Greece."

It added that "...Israel follows with concern recent steps taken by Turkey in the Mediterranean. Ignoring customary international laws of the sea can jeopardize peace and stability in the area."

