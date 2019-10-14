Greek PM to inaugurate country's biggest wind farm complex on Tues.; 300-mln€, 154.1 MW project by Enel

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday will inaugurate the country's largest wind park on Tuesday, near Cape Kafireas, the southeastern corner of large Evia island, viewed as one of the most windswept spot in the eastern Mediterranean.

The complex, seven wind farms strung along a ridge line, has an investment cost of 300 million euros, with a total power capacity of 154.1 MW, connected to the grid via an underwater cable.

The project is owned and managed by Enel Green power, whose executives met with Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion on Monday.

Separately, Mitsotakis met with the leadership of the WWF Hellas group in the country.