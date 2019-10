US-based Elbit Systems of America this week announced a strategic partnership with Greece's Theon Sensors to jointly fulfill a US Marine Corps contract for the supply of 14,000 night vision goggles.

The five-year contract is valued at 249 million USD, with deliveries expected to begin in the spring of 2020.

Greek Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis was on hand this week during a press conference to announced the partnership.