Bank of China to open branch in Greece

Bank of China, one of the world's biggest credit institutions in the world, will open a branch office in Greece by the end of the year, considered as a positive nod towards more Chinese strategic investment in the east Mediterranean country.

Bank of China chief for Europe, Zhou Li Hong, made the announcement during a meeting in Athens with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday, in the presence of Deputy FM Constantinos Frangogiannis.

According to reports, Zhou expressed an interest in financing major investments being implemented and planned in the thrice bailed-out country, while supporting Chinese groups and businesses already active in Greece.