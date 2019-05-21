Anarchist protesters deface Parliament bldg in latest action linked to denied prison furlough for jailed terrorist

A notorious self-styled “anarchist collective” struck again on Tuesday, this time reaching close enough to lob paint “bombs” at the Parliament building in central Athens – ostensibly one of the best-guarded sites in the Greek capital.

The latest “intervention” by the Rouvikonas group is part of what appears to be a concerted effort by “anti-state”, “anarchist” and antifa-like groups in the country to press for the issuance of another prison furlough for a convicted urban terrorist.

Dozens of instances of vandalism against storefronts, ATMs, party offices and even candidates’ stands – European parliament and local elections are held this month – have been reported.

On Tuesday, up to 30 people reached the central façade of Parliament, above the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and threw the paint and a smoke flair.

The imprisoned terrorist, “November 17” arch-assassin Dimitris Koufodinas has begun a hunger strike in a bid to force judicial authorities to allow him another four-day furlough.