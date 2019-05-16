'Careful' reaction by EU officials over Greek measures, following Thur. Eurogroup

Three different EU leaders commented - diplomatically - on Thursday over the Greek government’s abrupt announcement last week of tax breaks and VAT reductions, following a Eurogroup meeting the same day in Brussels.

In exiting the meeting, EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici merely told reporters that the measures – including a partial re-institution of the so-called “13th pension” - will be evaluated on the basis of their fiscal and social impact.

The French Commissioner, amongst the Tsipras government’s biggest “boosters” in the European setting, merely added that the cost of the measures vis-a-vis annual primary budget targets will be judged at the right time.

On his part, Eurogroup president Mario Centeno declined to comment directly on the Greek government’s campaign bonuses, merely adding that he expects Athens to fulfill its commitments.

Greece was not represented by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, but by Alternate FinMin Giorgos Chouliarakis.

On his part, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz again referred to a “success story”, in that Greece has returned to the markets for its borrowing. Speaking before entering the Eurogroup meeting, he nevertheless added that “in the end, I believe all of them (countries) will be careful”, when asked about the relief measures announced last week.