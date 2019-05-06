Aging Greek coastal shipping fleet will need renewal in next decade

By L. Karageorgos

While Greece's coastal fleet is desperately in need of renewal, several European companies have turned to the continent's and Asian shipyards for new vessels, especially ones featuring so-called "green" technology.

According to figures analyzed by "N", more than 25 ferry boats are under construction at the moment by European operators, and with a delivery date at least until 2022. "Green" technology employed in this case means significantly reduced or even no emissions, through use of LNG, batteries and hydrogen.

Nevertheless, Greece's coastal shippers are apparently not following European rivals' lead.

Currently, 74 ferry boats of all sizes and types ply Aegean and Ionian routes - 53 being conventional vessels and 21 designated as so-called "high speed" vessels, a figure that does not include the roll-on/roll-off shuttle ferries serving specific channel crossings.

Of the 74 vessels in question, 10 have logged more than 40 years of service, while at the end of the next decade 41 vessels (55.5 percent) will be in that category.

According to Michalis Sakellis, the president of the Greek Shipowners Association For Passenger Ships (SEEN), problems with ferry boat service to so-called "remote" Greek island routes stem from a lack of interest by coastal shippers who are able to procure the modern vessels in order to acquire these specific state-subsidized routes. Sakellis said that in some instances, no bids are received for certain "remote" routes.

The last time a new passenger/vehicle ferry debuted in Greek waters was in 2012, with the arrival of the Blue Star Patmos, a year after the arrival of the Blue Star Delos - both owned and operated by the Attica Group.

As opposed to the current situation, the previous 15-year period - which ended amid the country's economic implosion - witnessed a massive investment outlay for Greece's coastal shipping sector, on the heels of the creation of the Attica Group by shipping magnate Pericles Panagopoulos and the huge absorption of capital by coastal shippers' listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, including by Crete-based multi-shareholder shipping companies Minoan Lines and ANEK.