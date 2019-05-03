Minimum monthly wage scale for fast food sector in Greece increased to between 655 to 940€, gross

A three-member committee of Greece's state-affiliated arbitration and mediation organization has issued a decision designating the minimum monthly wage scale for workers in the fast food industry of between 655 to 940 euros in gross pay.

The rates vary, depending on years of employment and job specialization, while a 10-percent bonus is tacked on for married workers.

In terms of the large number of delivery drivers affiliated with fast food outlets, which in Greece is everything from the ubiquitous "souvlaki/gyro" grill houses, pizzerias, coffee shops, multinational chains to every type of ethnic food, a 10-percent bonus is envisioned.

As of February 2019, according to a new collective bargaining agreement unilaterally applied by the labor ministry, the minimum monthly wage, regardless of age, is 650 euros (gross) per month.

