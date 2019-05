Cruiseship arrivals to the central Greece port city of Volos continued this week, with hundreds of passengers disembarking in the city.

Among others, the "Crown Iris" docked in Volos on Wednesday, with 1,250 passengers, mostly Americans, Israelis and French citizens aboard, after arriving from Mykonos. Tours of the Pelion district and as far away as Meteora were included.

The "Seven Seas Voyager" arrives on Friday morning, carrying 667 passengers, mostly American, Canadian and British citizens.