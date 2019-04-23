Cruise ship operators urge new port location on Santorini, need for second cable car

The leadership of the Union of Cruise Ship Owners & Associated members (EEKFN) has urged regional and local officials on the iconic holiday island of Santorini (Thira) to design and relocate the current port facilities on the isle to another location.

In a meeting with Cyclades region office-holders and the president of the local port fund, the shipping executives said the current harbor of Athinios is unable to handled the massive passenger and vessel traffic in the summer high season, while discussions also touched on the construction of a second cable car line (funicular) to bring cruise ship passengers up to the isle capital of Fira.