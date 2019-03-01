Major police operation in central Athens clears out squat allegedly used as crime den

Police arrested dozens of people in and around a squat in central Athens on Thursday, near the national archaeological museum, in a major operation.

According to authorities, the occupied building served as a refuge and mustering point for organized gangs engaged in muggings, break-ins, drug dealing and the street peddling of bootleg cigarettes, among others. Τhe occupied building was on Arachova street, in the Exarchia district.

Police said most of the detained suspects are young males, with the preponderance being foreign nationals from Algeria and Morocco.