Conference: Port of Thessaloniki's future lies in being destination of goods, services; not merely a transit hub

By F. Zois

fzois@naftemporiki.gr

Transformation of the recently privatized port of Thessaloniki into a final destination for goods and commuters, and not merely as a transit hub, along with unification of all warehousing units and upgraded infrastructure (roads, rail) are the keys to dramatically improving logistics in northern Greece, according to the conclusions of the Solutions VI conference in the northern city.

The conference, conducted jointly with the Supply Chain Institute and with “N” serving as the communications sponsor, also touched on the prospects for the port of Thessaloniki increasingly serving as an agrologistics hub.