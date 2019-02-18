Conference: Port of Thessaloniki's future lies in being destination of goods, services; not merely a transit hub

Monday, 18 February 2019 20:42
UPD:20:43
INTIME NEWS/ΣΙΑΜΙΔΗΣ ΓΡΗΓΟΡΗΣ
A- A A+

By F. Zois
fzois@naftemporiki.gr 

Transformation of the recently privatized port of Thessaloniki into a final destination for goods and commuters, and not merely as a transit hub, along with unification of all warehousing units and upgraded infrastructure (roads, rail) are the keys to dramatically improving logistics in northern Greece, according to the conclusions of the Solutions VI conference in the northern city.

The conference, conducted jointly with the Supply Chain Institute and with “N” serving as the communications sponsor, also touched on the prospects for the port of Thessaloniki increasingly serving as an agrologistics hub. 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών