Kammenos: No to vote of confidence for Tsipras govt

Outspoken Greek politician Panos Kammenos, the defense minister and junior coalition partner up until Sunday morning, said his remaining deputies will vote against the Tsipras government if a no confidence motion is tabled, as expected in the coming period, in Parliament.

He spoke at a hastily called press conference after meeting with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, where the two erstwhile coalition partners apparently failed to agree on a common course in the remaining months that the now shaky and poll-trailing government has before general elections must be declared.

Kammenos said a vote of confidence by the party's seven MPs in Parliament - he is among the seven - means that the right-wing and populist AN.EL will, by extension, support the provisional Prespa agreement. The latter aims to resolve the nearly 30-year-old dispute between Athens and Skopje over the name of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM).

Nevertheless, what remains to be seen is how many of the AN.EL MPs and top out-of-Parliament cadres now holding Cabinet seats will actually follow his lead, as well as how many of the six MPs fielded by the latter in the 300-MP legislature will "toe the party line".