Tesla initiative to boost use of renewable energy sources, security on Greek isles off nat'l grid

By K. Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

US giant Tesla has reportedly submitted a detailed plan to the Greek government to boost the use of renewable energy sources and "energy security" on the numerous islands not connected with the country's mainland grid.

Tesla executives, in fact, presented the plan on Tuesday during a meeting in Athens with the relevant energy minister, Giorgos Stathakis.

While details are still scant, the main theme behind the Tesla plan for a gradual reduction of hydrocarbons for use as fuel to fire power plants on islands off the national grid.

The initiative is separate from an office opened by the multinational at the Democritus research center in north Athens, which aims to promote technologies linked with electric vehicles.