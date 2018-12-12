Building activity up in Greece in Sept. 2018

The Greek statistics authority (EL.STAT) on Wednesday announced for provisional data September 2018 regarding building activity in the country, with newly issued building permits totaling 1,197, and corresponding to nearly 264,000 square meters of surface, an of 6.6 percent compared with the corresponding month of 2017.

Over the past 12 months, from October 2017 until September 2018, total building activity (private-public) in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 14,794. This figure corresponds to 3.24 million square meters of surface.

Compared with the corresponding period from October 2016 until September 2017, there was a 9.0-percent increase in the number of building permits, a 20.6-percent increase in surface as well as a 21.3-percent increase in volume.