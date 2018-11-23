Lidl Hellas cites another tranche of investment in Greece of up to 120 mln€ by 2020; 300-store target

By D. Alexaki

Lidl Hellas, the German supermarket chain's subsidiary in Greece, this week announced an investment program for its operations in the country of between 100 to 120 million euros until early February 2020.

According to Lidl Hellas, the long-term goal is a presence throughout Greece and a network of 300 stores.

Lidl Hellas director Iakovos Andreanidis, who spoke on the occasion of the multinational's 20 years of operation in Greece, beyond store renovations and relocations, two new outlets will be opened in 2019, one in Thessaloniki and the other in Larissa, bringing the number of Lidl stores in Greece to 223. Lidl also has five logistics centers in the country and cooperation with nearly 3,000 producers in Greece.

He added that the target is a workforce of 6,000 up from 5,466 positions today, as well as adding 250 product codes, of which 50 percent will be Greek products.

Andreanidis flatly rejected any prospect of Lidl Hellas purchasing another rival in the domestic supermarket sector, saying the chair relies on its own retail growth model.

According to the company, over the past 20 years Lidl has made 1.3 billion euros of investments in Greece.