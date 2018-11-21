Report: US State Dept. official calls on Ankara to avoid creating tensions in east Med

A State Department official on Tuesday urged Ankara to avoid statements and acts that increase tensions in the east Mediterranean, a dispatch by Greece's state-run news agency reported on Wednesday morning.

The report, without naming the official, comes amid more saber-rattling by the Turkish government to prevent hydrocarbon exploration in the Republic of Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The statement comes after a question regarding a Turkish survey vessel, the "Barbaros", in Block 4 of Cyprus' EEZ, accompanied by four Turkish naval vessels.

The US official merely added that Washington believes oil and gas resources should be shared by the two communities on the island, part of a settlement to end the division on Cyprus.