Report: US State Dept. official calls on Ankara to avoid creating tensions in east Med

Wednesday, 21 November 2018 10:15
UPD:10:16
EPA/MIKE THEILER
A- A A+

A State Department official on Tuesday urged Ankara to avoid statements and acts that increase tensions in the east Mediterranean, a dispatch by Greece's state-run news agency reported on Wednesday morning.

The report, without naming the official, comes amid more saber-rattling by the Turkish government to prevent hydrocarbon exploration in the Republic of Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The statement comes after a question regarding a Turkish survey vessel, the "Barbaros", in Block 4 of Cyprus' EEZ, accompanied by four Turkish naval vessels.

The US official merely added that Washington believes oil and gas resources should be shared by the two communities on the island, part of a settlement to end the division on Cyprus.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών