IMF: Suspension of pension cuts measure an issue between Athens, Europeans

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesman on Thursday again reiterated that the Fund is now restricted to an advisory role in the post-bailout Greek program, while it is not in a position to impose any policy on Athens.

Spokesman Gerry Rice made the statement when asked about a same-day EWG decision in Brussels to tentatively approve of Greece's request to suspend another round of pension cuts, which are due to be implemented as of Jan. 1, 2018.

He added that the IMF, as part of the post-bailout regime, sends auditors to Greece to offer their evaluation of the Greek economy, in cooperation with Athens.

At the same time, Rice again said the Fund has not changed its position over the need for the pre-legislated reduction in social security spending, although the decision is one that should be discussed between the Greek government and Europeans.

Finally, he said another visit by IMF inspectors will come in early January.