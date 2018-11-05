Attorney: Body of ethnic Greek man killed in shootout with police in southern Albania to be released on Tues.

An attorney representing the family of a 35-year-old ethnic Greek man killed in a shootout with Albanian police last week on Monday told an Athens television station that the victim's body will probably be released by authorities in the neighboring country on Tuesday.

Konstantinos Katsifas was shot dead just outside the village of Bularat / Vouliarates eight days ago in an incident that has generated widespread media attention in both countries.

Still conflicting reports surround the fatal shooting, with ethnic Greek community leaders claiming Katsifas was assassinated because of his strong pro-Greece beliefs, but with Albanian authorities saying he was shot after first firing at a squad of police commandos sent to arrest him with an assault rifle.