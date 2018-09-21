Effort underway to relieve overcrowding at Moria hotspot on Lesvos

Some 100 people will depart on Friday from the Moria hotspot on the island of Lesvos (Mytilene) by ferry boat for the northern city of Kavala, where they will be hosted in another refugee/migrant center.

Another 2,000 asylum seekers will be removed from the eastern Aegean island by the end of September and transported to the Greek mainland, the leftist-rightist coalition government promised.

Wretched conditions at the Moria hotspot have attracted international criticism of late, with more than 9,000 people crammed into a camp able to host at most 3,000.

The asylum seekers, which include third country nationals fleeing Mideast war zones, but also would-be migrants hailing from sub-Sahara Africa to Myanmar, and all points in between, arrived on several Greek isles after setting off from the opposite Turkish coast - often ferried over by smuggling networks operating in the neighboring country.

Most asylum seekers and irregular migrants aim to reach preferred destinations in west and northern Europe.