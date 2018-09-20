Statistics authority: Greek-flagged fleet mostly unchanged in July 2018; transport capacity falls

The Greek-flagged commercial fleet reached 1,865 vessels as of July 2018, only marginal up from the corresponding month of 2017, 0.2 percent.

The figure was released by the country's independent statistics authority (El.Stat).

Conversely, transport capacity - for vessels exceeding 100 dwt - eased to 43.335 million dwt, down 3.3 percent compared to July 2017.

July 2017 witnessed a year-on-year increase (compared to July 2016) of 1.3 percent in the fleet's size and 1.4 percent in terms of transport capacity