Greek primary budget surplus reaches 3.1 bln€ in Jan-Aug 2018 period

Friday, 14 September 2018 15:55
UPD:15:59
EUROKINISSI/ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
The Greek state's primary budget surplus over the first eight months of 2018, according to provisional finance ministry figures released on Friday, shows an significant over-performance in terms of reaching the annual goal.

Specifically, the surplus reached 3.139 billion euros, easily beating a prescribed goal of 917 million euros, and only slightly lower than a 3.544-billion-euro primary budget surplus posted during the same period in 2017.

The state's budget balance posted a deficit of 1.238 billion euros, down from a target of 3.384 billion euros, and a deficit of 1.271 billion euros over the first eight-month period of 2017.

State revenues reached 31.851 billion euros, exceeding the target by 919 million (or 3 percent). Spending eased to 33.089 million euros, even lower than the 34.316 billion euros budgeted.  

 

 

