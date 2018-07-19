Tass: Lavrov visit to Greece postponed

Thursday, 19 July 2018 13:33
UPD:13:34
REUTERS/GRIGORY DUKOR

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reacts ahead of a joint news conference of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A- A A+

The Tass news agency on Thursday reported that a scheduled visit to Greece by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been postoponed.

If confirmed, the development would be linked with the recent expulsion of two Russian diplomats in Greece and the ban on entering to another two. Widespread media reports in Greece and abroad claim Athens expelled the pair over their attempts to stir up opposition in northern Greece to a recently signed bilateral agreement resolving the fYRoM "name issue" separating Greece and its northern neighbor.

