Woman, 55, arrested for ...scratching, slashing infants in Athens shopping malls

Thursday, 19 July 2018 13:23
UPD:13:32
INTIME NEWS/ΧΑΛΚΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΝΙΚΟΣ
A 55-year-old woman was arrested by police at a shopping mall in southern Athens this week on charges of repeatedly scratching and slashing infants with her fingernails or a sharp object, as the toddlers were accompanied by their unsuspecting parents at various malls.

Authorities said the woman was recognized for four people whose young children were scratched in such a manner, one of the more bizarre "police news" items over the recent period.

Media reports claimed the woman would locate victims in malls and would scratch or slash the infants without being immediately noticed.

