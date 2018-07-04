Greek market watchdog awaits Folli Follie's answers by Friday

By I. Zafolia

The Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), Greece's market watchdog, is reportedly ready request that charges of manipulating investors and regulatory authorities through the dissemination of misleading news be filed against all of Folli Follie's board members.

A Friday deadline now looms for representatives of the ASE-listed jewelry and accessory manufacturer and retailer to fully answer questions and clarifications demanded by the HCMC. Trading of FF Group's shares at the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) is suspended.

According to reports, if FF's group's response is judged as insufficient, then HCMC will immediately proceed with the imposition of administrative sanctions and forward the case to the relevant prosecutor.