BMS United's participation at 2018 Posidonia highlighted with 2-day event

A BMS United event, in cooperation with the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), took place at the end of May at the Benaki Museum, on the occasion of the 2018 Posidonia exhibition in Athens.

Entitled "A Glance into the Future of Shipping", the event featured a discussion and briefings on the latest advances and challenges facing the global shipping industry.

BMS is one of the world's leading maritime solution providers, while the IBIA represents the international bunkering sector.

Some of the major challenges facing the sector include:

· The IMO’s 2020 Global Sulphur Cap

· Digitalization and Future Ship Design

· Future Prospects: Risk management and Shipping Economics

Delegates included the IMO’s Edmund Hughes, who provided an update on the implementation of a 0.50-percent sulphur cap on bunkering fuel, while he cited the IMO’s intention to meet the deadline.

Lauran Wetemans, who represented multinational Shell, touched on how the use of LNG as a marine fuel is influenced by new regulations, while John N. Kotzias, the president of the Hellenic Shipbrokers Association, provided an overview of the Greek shipping industry and its perspectives.

"BMS United, as a global leader in the marine fuel procurement industry, is actively shaping the future of shipping. Being a truly innovative company not only are we prepared for the new challenging era before us, but we also disseminate the vast knowledge gathered from decades of experience and hard work..." BMS United group director Antonis Xiros told participants.

More than 1,000 guests later attended a BMS reception in southern coastal Athens.