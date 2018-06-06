Reuters: Greece delays bond issue, as Italian worries shake EZ debt markets

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Greek government has decided to delay a new foray into the markets, as political instability in neighboring Italy has apparently claimed a next-door "victim", at least in the short-term.

The news agency quotes Greek government officials as referring to the setback.

Reuters also claimed that the leftist-rightist Tsipras government was considering a 10-year bond, the first after a decades of crises, in order to consolidate sovereign markets' confidence in the country after the current bailout ends on Aug. 21.

“We examined the possibility of an issue before the end of the bailout but after the recent turbulence it is not going to happen,” Reuters quoted one of the unnamed officials as saying.