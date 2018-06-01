Attica Bank board to consider investors' interest in share capital increase

By E. Sakellari

Non-systemic Attica Bank's board of directors will convene on Tuesday to consider investors' interest in the credit institution's upcoming share capital increase. According to reports, both domestic and international investors have expressed an interest.

Meanwhile, a deadline expired on Thursday for the submission of binding offers for a 700-million-euro bloc of NPEs held by Attica Bank. Reports point to offers of between 60 to 75 million euros. Bids were submitted by Aldridge, which managed another NPE bloc worth 1.5 billion euros held by the same bank, as well as by the firm Duet and consortium comprised of Pimco, Qualco and Oaktree.