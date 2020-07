«Ώρα να δράσουμε»: Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης 750 δισ. και προϋπολογισμό 1,074 τρισ. προτείνει ο Μισέλ

The goals of our recovery strategy can be summarised in three words:



➡️ Convergence

➡️ Resilience

➡️ Transformation



Concretely, this means:



➡️ Repairing the damage caused by #COVID19

➡️ Reforming our economies

➡️ Remodelling our societies#recoveryplan #MFF pic.twitter.com/6e8XflLSAs