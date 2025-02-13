Danaos: Revenues of over 1 billion US dollars in 2024

With 83 ships in the water, 15 under construction, 3.4 billion dollars in contracted revenue, 807 million in liquidity and 1.8 billion in company value, Danaos Corp. ended 2024 with higher revenue while continuing to invest in the two main sectors in which it operates.

The NYSE-listed company, owned by Dr. John Coustas, has 73 containerships, ranging in size from 2,200 to 13,100 TEUs, and 10 capesize bulk carriers, while deliveries of the new container ships in the shipping company’s orderbook are expected gradually until 2028.

According to the data presented by Danaos for its financial results in the 12 months of 2024, the outstanding balance of charter agreements with leading liner companies worldwide amounts to 3.4 billion dollars in 2033, while recording strong contractual coverage of its fleet’s net operating days at 97% for 2025 and 79% for 2026.

The net debt to adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio is 0.40 as of December 31, 2024 (0.20 in 2023), while at the same time the company has repurchased 198,926 shares in the open market for 15.7 million dollars.

Danaos also announced a dividend of 0.85 dollars per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, which will be paid on March 5, 2025 and – according to the company – is at the same level as the previous distribution.