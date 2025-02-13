An increasing number of cruise lines choose Piraeus as their homeport

More and more cruise lines are choosing the port of Piraeus as their starting point and homeporting point for their voyages.

The benefits of homeporting for the local and national economy are numerous, as it contributes to the creation of new jobs and the increase in revenue for businesses operating in the tourism sector, restaurants, as well as in the ship supply and repair sector.

According to the PPA’s pre-bookings for 2025, the record performance of 1 million homeporting passengers achieved in 2024 is expected to be exceeded.

As announced by the leading group Royal Caribbean International, the cruise ship Brilliance of The Seas will use the country’s first port for homeporting with weekly departures to and from Piraeus, from May 23 to August 8.

The cruise ship will make 7-day cruises to Greek ports, such as Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes, while it will also call at ports in Turkey and Cyprus, such as Ephesus (Turkey), Bodrum (Turkey), Istanbul (Turkey) and Limassol (Cyprus).

Brilliance of the Seas belongs to the Radiance class, has a gross tonnage of 90,090 tons, 13 decks and a length of 293 meters. It can accommodate 2,142 passengers in double cabins with comfort and luxury.

Also, the Voyager of the Seas cruise ship of the same company will be located in the Mediterranean and will offer cruises in the Adriatic Sea, while visiting the most beautiful and popular ports of Italy.

Some of these itineraries will start or end in Piraeus, while others will start from Ravenna, Italy.

Voyager of the Seas is a Voyager class ship, with a gross tonnage of 137,276 tons, 15 decks and a length of 311 meters. It can accommodate 3,600 passengers in double cabins.