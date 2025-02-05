Aktor receives “vote of confidence” from investors

Foreign funds welcomed Aktor’s investment plan, amounting to 2 billion euros, the head of the Group, Alexandros Exarchou, said in reply to questions from the press.

Meanwhile, the new shares of Aktor, after the recent share capital increase of 200 million euros, started trading on the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Exarchou noted that he hopes to have news about the further expansion of the Group in the concessions sector soon.

According to sources, an initial discussion has taken place and it is likely that negotiations will begin between Aktor and Ellaktor regarding the acquisition by the former of Aktor Concessions (a subsidiary of the latter) in the near future.

Aktor Concessions has a majority stake in the Moreas motorway (71.7%) and shares (17%-23%) in the Olympia Odos and Aegean Motorway, as well as in the Rio-Antirio Bridge.

Aktor Concessions’ portfolio is mature (the concessions are in operation) and already generates income. Therefore, it is considered reasonable that Aktor is interested in it to the extent that Ellaktor’s side is also positive about selling this asset and remaining only with the real estate activity.

“Where there is an opportunity for acquisitions in concessions, we will be interested,” Exarchou said in this regard, clarifying that “there is no plan for a new capital increase in order to finance concessions” and adding that “a portion of our investments will be based on funds and financing that are not public limited companies.”

In the context of the corporate transformation underway at Aktor, five subsidiaries are being set up, one of which is Aktor Holdings, which will establish a concession portfolio to be completed in 2028.

As announced, this subsidiary aims to acquire existing operating concession projects or companies that have participations in concession projects, as well as to achieve EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 40 million euros in 2030, contributing to the Group’s total EBITDA of 9% in the same period.

Regarding the construction sector, Exarchou said that at the end of 2025 the Group’s backlog of projects will reach 6 billion from 5.1 billion.

Regarding the group’s revenues, he estimated that they will reach 1.2 billion euros in 2024 and 1.6 billion euros in 2025.

Regarding the activity in Renewable Energy Sources (RES), the head of Aktor said that in the first quarter of 2025 approximately 250 MW of RES will be in operation, while the current year will close with 500 MW in operation and another 500 MW under preparation – development (pipeline).