The GREEKS: London time for the powerful of ocean shipping

“Naftemporiki” presented the English-language album entitled “The GREEKS. Masters of the seas sharing their life story” in an event held at the headquarters of Bayes Business School in the City of London.

The album honors Greek shipowners, their entrepreneurial instinct at an international level, but also their ability to dominate the oceans. The masters of the Seas.

In her speech, in the presence of the director of the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee, Konstantinos Amarantidis, and representatives of the Greek shipping community in London, the author of the album, Greta Christofilopoulou, pointed out – among other things – that “the album is not an archive of images, but a canvas that captures the path of distinguished Greek shipowners.”

She also emphasized that the album functions as a valuable source of knowledge, as it contains elements that document the journey of Greek shipowners to the top.

“Through facts, narratives and analyses, it shows how the perseverance, ingenuity and entrepreneurial foresight of Greek shipowners contributed to what we call the miracle of shipping.”

Addressing the participants, Christofilopoulou noted that the publication of “Naftemporiki” is a rare and unique opportunity to see the maritime history of Greece through the eyes of the protagonists and their description.