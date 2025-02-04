The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce will continue to serve as a bridge to the US

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce will continue to serve as a bridge to the United States and as a strategic partner, providing the tools, networking and support our members need to succeed, said its president, Nikolaos Bakatselos, in a speech at the annual New Year’s Eve reception in Athens last Thursday.

“2024 was a year full of successes and new achievements, with the Chamber recording excellent results and opening new paths of cooperation and development.

2025 is expected to be very promising, full of new challenges, but also opportunities to continue our dynamic course. Despite the constantly changing environment, our business community is called upon to take advantage of the new perspectives that are opening up, strengthening its position at the international level.

By investing in innovation, sustainability and extroversion, we can attract new partnerships, strengthen our competitiveness and actively contribute to further strengthening the dynamic business ecosystem of our country.

Of course, after new US President Donald Trump’s decisions, we do not know how feasible this can be!”