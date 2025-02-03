Alarm over the continuous earthquakes in the Cyclades

Seismic activity is continuous in the Cyclades region, in the sea region between Santorini and Amorgos. The state mechanism is on heightened alert, including rescue teams who have arrived at the island of Santorini for precautionary measures.

More than 200 earthquakes have been recorded in the last 48 hours in the sea region between Santorini and Amorgos. Schools on the island are closed, as well as on the islands of Amorgos, Ios and Anafi.

Experts explained, however, that the seismic activity is not linked to the volcanic area.

Meanwhile, AEGEAN Airlines has added two emergency flights on Monday, and one additional flight on Tuesday, to and from Santorini to facilitate the departure of residents and visitors from the island.

In detail

03.02.2025 A3356 Athens Santorini 14:00

03.02.2025 A3357 Santorini Athens 15:20

03.02.2025 A3360 Athens Santorini 17:50

03.02.2025 A3361 Santorini Athens 19:10

04.02.2025 A3352 Athens Santorini 07:15

04.02.2025 A3353 Santorini Athens 08:35

It is noted that all four (4) regular, scheduled daily flights to and from Santorini will operate normally and according to the original schedule. The addition of additional flights is following a request from the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.