Stepping into 2025 with business deals worth over 3 billion euros

Greek businesses have made a dynamic “entry” into 2025, confirming the positive prospects of the domestic economy.

More than 18 major deals were announced in January, involving a number of companies from important sectors of the economy, such as healthcare, infrastructure, retail, food, banks, technology, etc. These are acquisitions, mergers, investments and stock market transactions, which in total exceed 3 billion euros. Meanwhile, more developments are underway which could increase the above amount even further.

From the mega Arab agreement for the Hellenic Health Group Hospital Group to Metlen’s new investment in Boeotia. From the changes in Barba-Stathis to the listing of Titan on the New York Stock Exchange. From the talks between Masoutis and Kritikos supermarkets to the Motor Oil – Terna Energy partnership for the creation of offshore wind farms. And from the IPO of Alter Ego to the start of the tenders for the expansion of Athens International Airport “El. Venizelos”. These are some of the great deals recorded in the first weeks of 2025 and which send a clear message of optimism for the future.

However, the positive thing is that Greece, having left behind the “dark” decade of the economic crisis, currently appears as one of the bright “beacons” of growth in Europe, with forecasts remaining optimistic for 2025.

GDP is expected to maintain a positive rate of change, with estimates consistently above +2%. And this, undoubtedly, constitutes an auspicious omen for Greek businesses, which in conditions of improved liquidity and a stable political-economic environment, have the guarantee to accelerate the pace of synergies, attracting new investors and improving their valuations.