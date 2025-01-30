Strategic partnership between Dynamic Group of Companies and Green Award Foundation

The Green Award Foundation joins the Dynamic Group of Companies as an official incentive provider.
According to the announcement, the Greek group, which is characterized as a pioneer in the field of repair and maintenance services for shipping and heavy industries, is proceeding with this strategic partnership, reflecting Dynamic’s continued commitment to supporting excellence and sustainability in the maritime industry.
As an incentive provider, Dynamic Group of Companies will offer significant discounts to Green Award certified vessels, covering the following services:
- Dynamic General Ship Repairs & Shipbuilding (Greece) – 17% Discount
- Dynamic General Ship Repairs & Shipbuilding (Europe) – 15% Discount
- Dynamic UHPWJ and Painting Works (Greece & Europe) – 12% Discount
- Dynamic Scaffolding Works (Greece & Europe) – 16% Discount
- Dynamic Cleaning Works (Greece & Europe) – 17% Discount
- Dynamic Turnkey Solutions for Ship Repairs (Greece & Europe) – 14% Discount