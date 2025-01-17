Sunlight plans expansion into batteries for shipping

Sunlight is launching its expansion into the marine battery market.

According to sources, it plans to acquire a strategic stake in a German marine battery company and collaborate with a family with a long tradition in the shipping industry.

In this way, Sunlight intends to enter a rapidly growing sector with increased demand for sustainable solutions, electric and hybrid systems, which reduce emissions and promote sustainability, enhanced by technological developments and strict regulations in accordance with the rules governing the shipping industry.

At the same time, Sunlight continues to invest and produce innovative products at its industrial plant in Xanthi, developing its lead recycling plant in Komotini and investing 100 million euros in Kilkis-based Sunlight Technosystems to expand the production of raw materials and components for energy storage systems.

Based on a recent report by the European Commission’s DG Energy on the industrial production of green technologies, Greece is becoming a leading player in the European battery market – with production capacity, through Sunlight, estimated at 2-5% of total European production – while strengthening its competitiveness internationally.

The company has invested over 500 million euros over the last five years, with the majority of it in production units in Greece, creating around 1,000 well-paid new jobs in the country, while significant funds have been directed to acquisitions for expansion abroad. So far, the company has a presence in 14 countries and the vertically integrated traction battery production plant operating in Xanthi serves the needs of the energy storage market in more than 115 countries.