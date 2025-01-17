Container losses at the port of Piraeus minimized

Container losses at the port of Piraeus have been minimized on an annual basis, as containerships continue to avoid the Suez Canal for fear of Houthi attacks.

The shipping industry, awaiting the ratification of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages, is now looking to the Houthis in Yemen to see if they will stop targeting commercial ships and end the geopolitical crisis in the world’s most important shipping route.

According to “N” sources, a total of 4.8 million TEUs were handled in 2024 at the three terminals of the port of Piraeus that handle containers, compared to 5.1 million TEUs in 2023 (a decrease of 5.8%).

Α total of 563,000 TEUs were handled from Pier I of the port of Piraeus on an annual basis in 2024, an increase of 10% compared to 2023.

According to data from Cosco Shipping Port, in December 2024, a total of 367 thousand containers were handled from Piers II and III managed by the Piraeus Container Terminal, compared to 378 thousand in the same month of 2023, recording a decrease of 3.4%.

In the period January-December 2024, the handling of containers from Piers II and III amounted to 4.2 million TEUs compared to 4.5 million TEUs in the same period of 2023 (a decrease of 7.8%).